WHAS
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Crazy UFO clouds hover over Swedish skiers

USA Today , WHAS 9:42 PM. EST January 27, 2017

(USA TODAY) -- Enormous, cylindrical clouds resembling UFOs formed above two Swedish ski resorts — and several people snapped photos of the natural wonders.

The Local and the Mirage News reported the clouds formed over the ski resorts Åre and Duved. The Local said the formations were lenticular clouds, which occur over mountains when air rises then cools and condenses.

The Instagram shots are sites to behold.

 

Weird weather, cool clouds. I think I may jump on that spaceship. #smhiväder #åreidag #linsmoln

A photo posted by Sara Björkebaum (@bbaumish) on

 

USA Today


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories