Ariana Grande suspends world tour after Manchester bombing

(ASSOCIATED PRESS) -- Ariana Grande's management team says she has suspended her world tour through June 5 in the wake of the deadly bombing at her concert in Manchester, England.



The 23-year-old pop star is on a European leg of her "Dangerous Woman Tour" and canceled shows scheduled for Thursday and Friday at the 02 Arena in London.



The suspended tour means she also will miss a May 28 stop in Antwerp, Belgium, two concerts in Lodz, Poland, and shows in Frankfurt, Germany, and Zurich, Switzerland.



Grande has kept a low profile since Monday's Manchester Arena blast, which killed 22 people.



She took to Twitter afterward to say she was "broken" and "i don't have words."



© 2017 Associated Press