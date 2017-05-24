WHAS
Ariana Grande suspends world tour after Manchester bombing

Associated Press , WHAS 2:57 PM. EDT May 24, 2017

(ASSOCIATED PRESS) -- Ariana Grande's management team says she has suspended her world tour through June 5 in the wake of the deadly bombing at her concert in Manchester, England.

The 23-year-old pop star is on a European leg of her "Dangerous Woman Tour" and canceled shows scheduled for Thursday and Friday at the 02 Arena in London.

The suspended tour means she also will miss a May 28 stop in Antwerp, Belgium, two concerts in Lodz, Poland, and shows in Frankfurt, Germany, and Zurich, Switzerland.

Grande has kept a low profile since Monday's Manchester Arena blast, which killed 22 people.

She took to Twitter afterward to say she was "broken" and "i don't have words."
 

