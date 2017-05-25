Workers agree to return to work on Kentucky hotel project

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Around 100 mostly immigrant Latino workers who walked off the Omni Hotel construction site in Louisville in protest have agreed to return to work starting Friday.



Labor attorney David Suetholz told The Courier-Journal the workers made the decision after meeting with their employers and delivering a letter to them.



The workers set up pickets Thursday at the project site in protest over unequal pay they have been receiving. Other workers, mostly union, remained at the site, but a steady rain slowed work Thursday morning.



Suetholz said Wednesday the Latino workers are not being paid at the prevailing commercial rate. He said most of the Latino workers are being paid $18 to $26 an hour, while the others still on the job are making $35 to $45 an hour. Suetholz said some of the others are members of a carpenters' union.

