Woman killed, 8 wounded at Ohio party for pregnant woman

CINCINNATI (AP) - Authorities say two men have opened fire on a party where a pregnant woman was to reveal her child's gender, killing a woman and wounding eight people, including the expectant mother and three children.



The pregnant woman tells WXIX-TV she lost her baby after being shot in the leg in Colerain Township, near Cincinnati.



The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.



The children are hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. The five adults were treated at a Cincinnati hospital, where one is listed in critical condition.



Police have released few details about the shooting. Colerain Township police didn't immediately return a call Sunday.



The gunmen were dressed in black and broke into the home while guests watched a movie.

