Woman found dead in vehicle with 8-year-old son unharmed

Emergency vehicle lighting (Photo: artolympic)

(Falls of Rough, KY) - A woman was found dead in her vehicle with her 8-year-old son, who was unharmed.

According to a release from the Grayson County Sheriff's Office, a state road department worker found the car in a ditch around 7:45 am on Saturday, January 13. When the woman in the car would not respond to the worker’s questions, he called 911. Her 8-year-old son was also found in the vehicle and was taken to a safe location while EMS came on the scene.

The deceased mother was identified as Jessika Hansford, 28, from Big Clifty, KY. Upon investigation, police discovered a used needle in the passenger seat as well as a “loaded” hypodermic needle in Hansford’s hand. An official cause of death has not been released.

There is some speculation that there were others in the vehicle at some point during the night.

This incident is under investigation by the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office.



© 2018 WHAS-TV