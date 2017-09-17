Woman, 2 men dead after murder-suicide in Bullitt County

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Woman Shot in Face During Vista Shooting
-
Woman arrested after fatally shooting sleeping boyfriend, dismembering body
-
Kids Caught on Malfunctioned Fair Ride
-
Tieren Coleman sentenced for brothers' murder
-
Louisville, Clemson fans attend Fan Fest
-
UofL and Clemson create halftime project to save lives
-
WNY Girl, Dog Become Internet Sensation
-
Fundraiser supporting Steamboat Museum
-
Charlotte McDonalds worker fired after 'Deportation' tirade
-
Community hopes to renovate Silver Creek HS
More Stories
-
DOWN FOR THE COUNT: The Champ's short-lived…Sep 17, 2017, 9:58 p.m.
-
County Attorney's office releases annual child support listSep 17, 2017, 10:43 p.m.
-
New Albany church tells stories of refugeesSep 17, 2017, 10:30 p.m.