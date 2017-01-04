Why You Should Always Use Your Turn Signal While Driving

We watched a couple hundred cars take the Wendover Ave. East exit off Benjamin Parkway Tuesday and approximately half of the drivers we witnessed used their blinkers and the other half did not. (Photo: Ben Powell, WFMY)

GREENSBORO, NC -- "New year. New you. Use your blinker."

A billboard in Arizona with that slogan is going viral on the internet.

A lot of WFMY News 2 fans are talking about it on our Facebook page!

We all probably know at least one person who needs to adopt that mantra as their New Years' Resolution.

So, 2 Wants to Know what are the laws for turn signals in North Carolina?

When do you have to use your blinker?

However, that particular spot is a tricky location because it's a turn only lane.

Sgt. Sam Epps with the Burlington Police Department says tricky places like that become problematic because drivers get confused, panic, make a mistake, and cause a crash.

"We've seen multiple accidents both on the interstates and on local roads involving multiple cars just because one person decided not to use their turn signal,” said Epps.

In North Carolina, using your turn signal is the law -- but not in every situation.

For instance, Epps says you don't have to use your blinker in a turn only lane like the Wendover Ave East exit off Benjamin Parkway.

The reason that drivers are not required to use their blinker in that situation is because a vehicle who is following should know that the car in front of them will be making a turn.

The law is also complicated when it comes to changing lanes.

Epps says if you're three or four car lengths ahead of traffic, you're not required to set a turn signal before you change lanes.

But if traffic is tighter, Epps says you need to set your blinker when you change lanes, because your move could impact the other cars on the road.

says your best bet to avoid confusion is to always use your blinker, regardless of the situation.

"I would recommend getting in to the practice of using your turn signal every time you turn. Whether you're changing lanes, turning in to a parking lot, turning out of a parking lot, turning off of a road on to a road,” said Epps. “It's just the best practice to get in to at all times to use your turn signal. It's an easy habit to get into."

You can get in trouble with the law for not using your blinker.

Police can give issue a ticket to a driver for failure to signal, which could result in points on your license and hundreds of dollars in court costs.

