White House to host Halloween event for children

The White House is decorated for Halloween in Washington, DC, on October 31, 2016. (Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The First Lady and President will be greeting trick-or-treaters at the White House on Monday, October 30.

Local schoolchildren and parents from the DMV area, in addition to military families and community organizers, are invited to the White House South Lawn to celebrate Halloween.

The White House porch, known as the South Portico, will be outfitted with spooky spider webs, bats and pumpkins with profiles of the past presidents.

President Trump and the First Lady will be handing out candy and cookies from the White House Kitchen. In addition, various agencies such as the secret service and Department of Education will also be present to participate in the Halloween festivities.

The gates will open from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Visitors are reminded not to bring restricted items onto the White House grounds. Strollers, wheelchairs, cameras, and umbrellas are permitted.

White House Halloween traditions began to President Eisenhower, whose wife decorated the White House for the first time. Under Nixon, public Halloween events for children began. In 1989, President George W. Bush hosted a Halloween party for local schoolchildren and told them that the ghost of Abraham Lincoln is known to roam the halls of the White House. The Obamas upheld the tradition of welcoming local children to trick-or-treat every year with the exception of 2012 when Hurricane Sandy hit the east coast.

