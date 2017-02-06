What's next for Matt Bevin, GOP in the legislature?

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Under the absolute control of Republican supermajorities, the Kentucky General Assembly this week will resume its already historic drive to transform the GOP’s long-stalled conservative agenda into state law.

Education is expected to be a dominant topic when lawmakers return to the Capitol, and the state legislature is likely to establish the commonwealth’s first charter schools and could pass a sweeping education reform proposal that would overhaul the way students are tested and teachers are evaluated.

Republican Gov. Matt Bevin and other GOP leaders have said a crowded agenda during a short, 30-day session won't leave room for consideration of controversial, socially conservative priorities like legislation requiring students to use public-school bathrooms that match their biological sex.

“The governor, Senate President (Robert) Stivers and House Speaker (Jeff) Hoover have each said, look, let’s try to stay focused and not get distracted by those kinds of bills, so I just don’t see us dealing with it this session," said Senate Majority Leader Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown.

But GOP lawmakers already gave social conservatives two major victories in the first week of the legislative session by banning abortion once women reach the 20th week of their pregnancies and imposing new pre-abortion ultrasound requirements that affect medical professionals and their patients.

The 2017 General Assembly convened on Jan. 3 and in historically rapid fashion passed seven Republican priorities into law, including the abortion restrictions, three bills that Republicans say will create jobs but labor unions say will reduce wages, and legislation approving a new and controversial reorganization of the University of Louisville board of trustees.

The session resumes Tuesday when the House and Senate reconvene at 4 p.m., but the direction and tone of the remainder of this year's session are likely to be spelled out Wednesday evening when Bevin is expected to make his second State of the Commonwealth address in Frankfort.

Thayer said the pace of passing bills will be more deliberate than it was the opening week.

"We're not going to sit around and wait for the last two weeks, but I don't see us passing another seven bills in the first five days back," Thayer said. "It will take some time to work out the details on several remaining priorities, the charter schools bill for example."

Democrats, now at the mercy of the new majority, will be looking for opportunities to cooperate with the Republicans in charge on issues like Kentucky’s heroin epidemic, said Rep. Rocky Adkins, a member of the minority’s House leadership team.

But the parties seem sure to clash on the education bills.

“We plan on, at every level, continuing to be a strong voice for public education,” Adkins said.

Education

For more than a decade, the Democrats who controlled the House blocked bills opening the door to charter schools. But charter-school legislation seems highly likely to pass this year, though key details have yet to be resolved.

"I think the chances a charter schools bill will pass are very good, but it's not an easy bill to pass," said Rep. Phil Moffett, R-Louisville. "There’s a learning curve, and there will be a lot of discussion."

The questions to be answered are many: What sort of entity can authorize and manage a charter school? How will these schools be able to select and enroll their students? How will charter schools affect the funding, transportation and facilities of existing public schools? Will the final bill only call for a pilot program in Jefferson and Fayette counties?

The Republican Senate has identified another major education proposal as its top priority: Senate Bill 1, a sweeping measure that would overhaul the state’s education accountability system, change the way education standards are reviewed and increase local control over the handling of teacher evaluations.

Among its many provisions, SB 1 would set up a new way for intervening in low-performing public schools.

The bill comes as various states work to revamp their assessment and accountability systems in light of a relatively new federal law, the Every Student Succeeds Act. The Kentucky Department of Education is in the midst of that, although President Donald Trump’s administration has paused the implementation of some of the regulations related to the new law.

Crime, guns and drugs

The General Assembly will be considering the recommendations of Bevin's Criminal Justice Policy Assessment Council, which will include several provisions to make the criminal justice system "stronger, fairer, simpler and smarter, reducing incarceration while keeping Kentucky communities as safe as we possibly can," Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Whitney Westerfield said.

The bill, which Westerfield said will be filed on Tuesday, may run into some opposition from conservative lawmakers whose sole priority is to get tougher on crime. "The first objective of the bill is to keep our communities safe, and I invite any opponents to offer any data-driven approach they believe would work better," Westerfield said.

Debate on Westerfield's legislation is likely to overlap with other priority crime bills, including Senate Bill 14, which would toughen penalties for trafficking in heroin and fentanyl.

As in every session, lots of gun bills have been filed. The most important of those will be Senate Bill 7, which — with exceptions for locations like schools — would allow adults in Kentucky to carry a concealed weapon without obtaining a license as long as other laws don't prohibit them from doing so.

That bill, sponsored by Sen. Albert Robinson, R-London, will face opposition from groups who believe it's important to retain the firearm training class that is now required for gun owners to get a concealed carry license.

The Kentucky Council of Churches' interim executive director, Peggy Hinds, is concerned by the concealed carry proposal, citing the importance of training for first-time gun owners, many of whom are young people. She does back a different bill that would allow Louisville to institute local regulations to combat gun violence.

"The reality is the U.S. has a severe gun violence crisis," Hinds said. "On the national level, the state level and the local level, we should be able to do what is necessary to lessen that."

Religious freedom

Bevin and other Republican leaders have said a transgender bathroom bill won't be a priority this year, and neither will legislation meant to protect citizens' ability to exercise their constitutional right to religious freedom that has been criticized as a way to let people refuse service to some individuals — such as same-sex couples — on religious grounds.

However, a Democrat, Rep. Rick Nelson of Middlesboro, has filed both those bills. And Martin Cothran of The Family Foundation in Lexington thinks they will find plenty of support among state lawmakers if Republican leaders don't bury the legislation.

North Carolina saw businesses cancel expansion plans last year after it approved its own bathroom bill, introducing an economic aspect to the ongoing debate over these types of proposals.

If the bathroom and religious freedom bills make it to the floor of the Kentucky House and Senate for a vote, Cothran said he thinks they would "easily" pass.

"I think it would be a political mistake to take active measures to squelch them," Cothran said. "These bills don't have to be a priority to be passed. If there are 100 bills passed in a short session, then make it the 99th priority."

Democrats on the outs

The Democratic Party is the underdog in both chambers now, but that's a new, unpleasant reality for House Democrats, who lost their majority in November.

Despite the power imbalance, Adkins — the House's minority floor leader — said Democrats still have a plan of action for the rest of the 2017 session.

Like the GOP, Adkins said Democrats will focus on building a strong economy, although their philosophies on how to do that differ.

Adkins criticized the Republicans' enactment of a right-to-work law and their repeal of prevailing wage requirements for public construction projects as moves that don't support the middle class and said Democrats won't support policies that drive down wages for hardworking people.

"We're going to be the voice for the middle class of the commonwealth of Kentucky, and we're going to be the voice for the working families of the commonwealth of Kentucky," he said.

Rep. Mary Lou Marzian, D-Louisville, said her party can make it clear to voters that Republicans are passing legislation like the anti-abortion bills Gov. Matt Bevin quickly signed into law last month despite being confronted by Democrats and by others about the problems with those proposals.

"We have to be the opposing voice and the people that are going to be saying, 'What about this unintended consequence?'" Marzian said. "That's where I think our opportunity is."

Courier-Journal