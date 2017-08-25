Share This Story

Tomorrow's National Dog Day. Celebrate your dog by taking your dog on an adventure - besides the hardware store or the last weekend of the fair.

Dog Parks

There are several dog parks around the city for your dog to socialize, run, and play.

Morton Avenue Dog Park: This free park is located on Morton Avenue between Rubel and Baxter.

Cherokee Dog Run: A well-known hill in Cherokee Park is overrun by dogs. There's no fence, though, so dog owners need to be attentive if their dog is off-leash.

Louisville Association Dog Run parks: The Louisville Association Dog Run hosts several dog parks throughout the city, including fenced-in areas in Cherokee Park and Tom Sawyer Park. Passes cost $35 per year for the first dog and may be purchased at Feeder's Supply locations.

Special Treats

Both Dairy Kastle (575 Eastern Parkway) and Dairy Del (1516 S. Shelby Street) have "dog sundaes": a small swirl of soft serve topped with a Milk Bone. The Comfy Cow (339 W Cardinal Boulevard) has frozen "Pooch Pops" as well.

For special gifts, including hand-knit sweaters, special bones and chews, and handmade bandanas and collars, check out Barkstown Road (2005 Bonnycastle Avenue and 2005 Frankfurt Avenue).

Dog-Friendly Restaurants

Most restaurants and coffee shops with patios are okay with dogs hanging out. Some even keep a jar of treats!

Against the Grain: 401 E Main Street

Garage Bar: 700 E Market Street

The Post: 1045 Goss Avenue

Silver Dollar: 1761 Frankfort Avenue

Sunergos: 2122 S Preston Street

Vines and Canines: (a wine shop that sells dog accessories!) 1985 Douglass Boulevard

Cumberland Brewery: 1576 Bardstown Road

Old Highlands Tap Room: 1056 Bardstown Road

Monnik: 1036 E Burnett Street

The Exchange Pub (Southern Indiana): 118 W Main Street