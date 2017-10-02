What to do in an active shooter situation
Mass shootings can happen any place, at any time, according to retired secret service agent Greg Gitschier, who is now in the private security industry. He says it doesn't matter if you're at a large event like Thunder or Derby or shopping at a local groc
WHAS 5:17 PM. EDT October 02, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Las Vegas/Mandalay Bay shooting - What we know
-
WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO Dramatic video of Las Vegas concert shooting
-
Dozens dead, 100 injured in Las Vegas strip shooting
-
Public workers band together in support of pension reform
-
A book that can help you read people
-
Home video brings 1938 Gettysburg reunion to life
-
What is Pitino's Role?
-
Bowman Field Aviation Heritage and Military Festival happening Oct. 14-15
-
Las Vegas country music fans take cover amid gunfire
-
Men charged after woman's captivity leads to heroin discovery
More Stories
-
Former Secret Service agent weighs in on mass…Oct. 2, 2017, 5:36 p.m.
-
Expert advice when talking to children about Las…Oct. 2, 2017, 5:30 p.m.
-
Report: Tom Petty pulled off life supportOct. 2, 2017, 3:38 p.m.