WHAS11, Sullivan College of Technology & Design Seek STEM Stars with Inspiring Curiosity Contest

WHAS11 and Sullivan College of Technology and Design are excited to announce the Inspiring Curiosity Contest! Inspiring Curiosity is an educational contest that highlights the importance of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) in our classrooms. Teachers throughout the WHAS11 viewing area continue to develop new STEM projects to challenge our next generation of innovators. The Inspiring Curiosity Contest offers the winning classroom $2,000 to help make these big ideas possible.

The contest is open to teachers of grades kindergarten through 12 in the WHAS11 viewing area. To enter, teachers should create a two-minute video detailing a STEM project or curricula in need of funding that would help them “Inspire Curiosity” in the classroom. Videos should include a description and/or demonstration of specific STEM initiatives in need of support and creatively show how STEM is actively incorporated in the classroom.

Upload the video to YouTube.com. Be sure to include the words “Inspiring Curiosity” in the name of the video, along with the classroom or school name. Then, complete the online application at www.whas11.com/inspiringcuriosity and paste the YouTube URL of your video in the entry form. The deadline for entry is Sunday, March 12 at 5 p.m. EST.

A panel of judges will select one finalist from each grade level category: K-2nd, 3rd-5th, 6th-8th, 9th-12th. The finalists will be determined based on the following criteria: (25%) Incorporation of STEM Theme; (25%) Classroom Participation; (25%) Originality and Creativity; and (25%) Style and Visual Appeal.

Beginning March 20, people will vote for their favorite Inspiring Curiosity video on the WHAS11 Facebook page (www.facebook.com/whas11). All 4 finalist classrooms will win an appearance on WHAS11’s Great Day Live to discuss their efforts to further STEM education and perform a scientific demonstration. The finalist with the most votes will be the grand prize winner of $2,000 to further STEM education at their school.

Tune in the week of April 3rd to see the grand prize winner announced on WHAS11 News.

(© 2017 WHAS)