WHAS11's Ben Pine with the snowy forecast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Ben Pine with the 7 day forecast, snow chances
-
Arrests made after anti-Semitic vandalism in Scottsburg
-
Ind. woman taking legal action against Crawford County Jail
-
First offspring of American Pharoah born
-
Elizabethtown twin girls born in different years
-
UofL student prints 3D engagement ring
-
Headstones vandalized in Indiana cemetery
-
Fire destroys home near Churchill Downs
-
Family remembers 3 kids killed in New Albany house fire
More Stories
-
Accumulating snow on Thursday - impacts expectedJan. 4, 2017, 2:48 p.m.
-
Gov. Bevin debates union supporters after meeting…Jan. 4, 2017, 2:48 p.m.
-
JCPS to make call on school early Jan.5Jan. 4, 2017, 12:20 p.m.