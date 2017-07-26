WHAS11 and Fourth Street Live! Search for Kentuckiana's Idol

Share This Story

WHAS11 and Fourth Street Live! are looking for singers in the area who have what it takes to be Kentuckiana’s Idol! Show us your pipes, and you could win the “Silver Ticket” to move directly to the second round of American Idol auditions!

Live Auditions

WHAS11 and Fourth Street Live! will be holding live auditions for the Kentuckiana Idol contest on Saturday, August 5th, 2017 at Fourth Street Live! Participants will audition in front of a panel of judges, who will select 5 finalists. The judges’ favorite performer will be named Kentuckiana Idol, and win the Silver Ticket, which allows them to skip the Louisville auditions for American Idol and go directly to the second round! The remaining four Kentuckiana Idol finalists will receive a Front of the Line pass for the American Idol Bus Tour auditions in Louisville on August 30, 2017.

Registration: 11am-1pm at Fourth Street Live!

Auditions: 1pm-5:45pm

Winner Announced:6:30pm live on WHAS11 News

The first 200 eligible participants to register will get the chance to audition. Singers should prepare a 60 second acapella vocal performance for the judges. Singers may play acoustic guitar during their performance if so desired. Must be present to register, and must be present to win.

Participants must be between 15 and 28 years of age as of June 11, 2017, a legal US resident, a resident of the WHAS11 viewing area, and be able to attend the American Idol Bus Tour Auditions in Louisville, KY on August 30, 2017. Those under 18 years of age must have a parent/guardian present at time of registration in order to audition. Click below for full contest rules and eligibility.

Kentuckiana Idol Rules by WHAS11 News on Scribd