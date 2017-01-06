WHAS Programming Alert

This Saturday WHAS11 will be broadcasting the Louisville Cardinals vs. Georgia Tech basketball game at 2:00 p.m.
If you would like to watch the 2:00 p.m. ESPN/ABC broadcast of "NFL Championship Chase: Wildcard Weekend" or the 3:00 p.m. "Postseason NFL Countdown" you can do so in these ways:
- Use our over the air signal on WHAS11.2
- Time Warner channel 432
- Comcast channel 208
WHAS11 will return to the normal programming schedule once the Louisville basketball game is over.
For the full WHAS11 programming schedule: http://on.whas11.com/programguide
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs