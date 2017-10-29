Western Kentucky University regents approve diversity plan

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - Western Kentucky University regents have approved a five-year plan to promote diversity, equity and inclusion on the Bowling Green campus.



WKU President Timothy C. Caboni says the plan demonstrates the school's willingness to create a culture where everyone can flourish.



Lynne Holland, WKU's dean of students, says the plan focuses on promoting diversity through student recruitment, retention and graduate rates.



It also focuses on fostering a culture of inclusivity on campus.



The plan now goes to the Kentucky Council for Postsecondary Education for approval.



Earlier this year, the university's Student Government Association passed a resolution calling for free tuition for black students as reparations for slavery.

© 2017 Associated Press