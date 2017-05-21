Stale fries leads to Wendy's employee being maced

Eiram Chanel Amir Dixson Photo: Courtesy Anoka County

Coon Rapids, MN - According to the ABC affiliate, KSTP, a Minnesota woman is in jail after she was allegedly so upset over stale fries that she ended up spraying Mace through the drive-thru window at a Wendy's employee Thursday afternoon.

The criminal complaint filed says that 25-year-old Eiram Chanel Amir Dixson is now facing a felony charge for the use of tear gas to immobilize-not while protecting self/property.

This charge carries a maximum sentence of 0 to 5 years in prison and/or a $3,000 to $10,000 fine.

According to the criminal complaint, multiple employees told the same story. They stated that Dixson allegedly came to the drive-thru window, ordered food and requested her French Fries be fresh.

She then began to argue and reportedly tried to reach through the drive-thru window. One of the employees threw a soda at her before Dixson allegedly went back into her car, grabbed Mace and started spraying in through the window.

One employee standing at the window was hit directly in the face, the report states. The other two other reportedly got spray on them as well.

© 2017 ABC News