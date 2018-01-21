'Snow tornado' blows through picturesque Alpine village

(INSIDE EDITION) -- Before you complain too much about this winter's bone-chilling temperatures, consider the residents of a village in the Alps who recently witnessed a 'snow tornado.'
Folks in the Austrian municipality of Stall saw the shocking phenomenon as it swirled through town on Tuesday.
Thanks to a witness with a camera at the ready, the rest of us can now see the swirling snow, too.
Called a 'gustnado,' the vortex happened to occur in snowy Stall, where it picked up the white stuff as it blew through town.
A gustnado occurs at the edge of thunderstorms that are not capable of creating actual tornadoes. They are short-lived but can sometimes cause damage to structures.
Luckily, Stall appeared to make it through unscathed.
