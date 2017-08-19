OUCH! Painful throbbing leg cramp caught on video

Screenshot: @BarstoolSports on Twitter

We've all had a cramp before, but probably nothing like what this guy had to deal with.

A video, posted on Twitter, is showing just how painful this cramp was. As you can see below, he has propped his leg up and his muscle throbbing and moving around under his skin. You can hear it in his voice, he is experiencing a lot of pain.

This video has since gone viral, being viewed more than 16 million times on Facebook and it has over 100,000 likes on Twitter.

We may have to agree with Barstool Sports and say, this might just be the WORST cramp in the history of the Earth!

Live look at the worst cramp in the history of earth pic.twitter.com/u8rkXyQLhj — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 16, 2017

© 2017 WHAS-TV