Man 'transforms' self for driver's license photo, shares on Twitter

Photo: Jono Zalay Twitter @jonozalay

Going to the DMV is never a fun experience. Unless you make it one.

Comedian Jono Zalay has a tradition of posing as "characters" for his driver's license photo. After recently moving, he needed a new ID, so he decided to go for a whole new look. He documented his "transformation" on Twitter.

Recently moved back to California and had to get a new drivers license. This is my story (thread)... — Jono Zalay (@JonoZalay) January 10, 2018

First, he gives a little backstory. According to Zalay, unusual driver's license photos are a family tradition that his father began in the 70's.

My family has a tradition of being officially documented as by the government as characters, because they don't know we're not those people. My dad started this tradition in the 70s. Here is my brother's latest: pic.twitter.com/gtcYbgdTt3 — Jono Zalay (@JonoZalay) January 10, 2018

I have had several over the last couple decades and states... pic.twitter.com/uer0u7B9jn — Jono Zalay (@JonoZalay) January 10, 2018

Then comes the transformation process, where he shares a variety of looks.

Today I wanted to take advantage of my relatively longer hair and lack of mustache, but my idea would need a lot of steps to transform this wholesome young boy. pic.twitter.com/s1wut5qrwU — Jono Zalay (@JonoZalay) January 10, 2018

Phase 3: Mean Surfer #7 (uncredited), Point Break (1991) pic.twitter.com/IQ755NYkan — Jono Zalay (@JonoZalay) January 10, 2018

Phase 4: Aaron Carter becomes a birthday clown after his solo album tanks. pic.twitter.com/OIZlyUrYuK — Jono Zalay (@JonoZalay) January 10, 2018

The end result is certainly...something.

Phase 666 (final phase): Not just a prodigy, I'm THE PRODIGY. pic.twitter.com/y51CYxY5vW — Jono Zalay (@JonoZalay) January 10, 2018

Zalay details his journey to the DMV and the process of getting his new license. In the thread, he also shares that he has to take a written driving test and "barely passed".

When processing my paperwork, the DMV employee comments, "well you're gonna need a new photo, you look nothing like your last California ID." She is referring to this one: pic.twitter.com/OPurD2W80Z — Jono Zalay (@JonoZalay) January 10, 2018

Unfortunately when taking the official photo the picture person doesn't let me snarl my lip. But I'm snarling them with my eyes. — Jono Zalay (@JonoZalay) January 10, 2018

For those not willing to read the whole thread, he provided a shortened version:

I got a punk drivers license even tho I am NOT a punk but it is a prank on the lame government so technically I AM a punk?! pic.twitter.com/bJuOCc6CcU — Jono Zalay (@JonoZalay) January 10, 2018

At the end of the thread, Zalay posted this sentiment:

Also I acknowledge this is only something a white guy can do. I think that is tragic and want every person regardless of race, religion, or gender to have this frivolous of a relationship with people who check their IDs. — Jono Zalay (@JonoZalay) January 10, 2018

