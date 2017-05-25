Joker lookalike arrested in Miami

Police arrested Lawrence Patrick Sullivan, a 29-year-old who looks similar to the Joker villain from "Batman." (Miami-Dade Corrections)

Miami, FL - 29-year-old Lawrence Patrick Sullivan was arrested after pointing a loaded gun at drivers back on May 23rd. His mugshot has since gone viral.

As you can see, his tattoos resemble the Joker villain from Batman.

He is facing charges relating to carrying a concealed firearm in Miami. The Miami Herald stated that police found Sullivan outside of his apartment. He told them he was carrying a weapon.

Sullivan is being held on $5,000 bond. In his arrest affidavit, it lists him as a 'tattoo model," the Miami Herald said.

