Weekend of Hope to promote peace

Louisville, KY - The 4th annual Weekend of hHpe event took place today at the California Community Center.

The Weekend of Hope Peace League took on the Louisville Metro Police Department for a fun day of scrimmage on the basketball court.

The teams collected non-perishable items to donate to local organizations that help people in need.

The goal of the weekend of hope was to get the community together to promote peace as well as get the police department involved to show unity.

There's also an event tomorrow in the Parkland neighborhood. Folks will help to clean up the community. They'll also pass out nonperishable items.

