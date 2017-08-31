A comparison between the "F" in Waterside District's postcard mural, with the original image of the Johnny Reb Confederate monument on left, and an early 20th century street view on right. (Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Waterside District repainted the letter "F" in its "NORFOLK" mural overnight, which previously displayed the city's Confederate monument.

The postcard-style mural on the side of the dining and entertainment destination had shown the monument alongside other scenes and landmarks. The newly-painted letter "F" now features a 1920s-era image of a Norfolk street.

Waterside District released this statement:

"We are proud to have welcomed hundreds of thousands of guests to Waterside District since opening in the Spring and to be able to provide a welcoming gathering place for the entire community to enjoy. The inclusion of the picture was inadvertent, and upon discovery, we promptly made a change which also is in keeping the Mayor and City’s Councils’ recent decision regarding the monument.”

The monument of "Johnny Reb," a Confederate soldier, has been on East Main Street for 110 years. It sits roughly two blocks from Waterside District.

Demonstrators gather in front of Norfolk's Confederate monument in Downtown Norfolk on August 16, 2017.

Protests in Norfolk have taken place at the monument, claiming "Johnny Reb" is not welcome here." Anti-monument demonstrations also have been held at Confederate monuments in Virginia Beach and Portsmouth.

The long-standing controversy over Confederate monuments flared up after a rally in Charlottesville earlier this month. One person died. Many others were hurt.

Norfolk City Council recently approved a resolution declaring its desire to move the monument to a cemetery as soon as state law allows it.

