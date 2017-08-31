WATCH: Woman pulls gun during fight over school supplies at Walmart

Video footage of a woman pulling out a gun at a Walmart in Novi, Mich. (Photo: James Dingeldey)

NOVI, MICH. - Video from a bystander shows a woman pull out a gun during a fight inside a Walmart store in Novi on Monday afternoon.

An argument broke out between two pairs of women over the last notebook on the shelf at the Novi Towne Center store, according to police.

The fight involved two Farmington Hills residents, ages 46 and 32, and a mother and daughter from South Lyon, ages 51 and 20.

WCRZ-FM reports that the two Farmington Hills women were shopping for school supplies, and when one of them reached for the last notebook on the shelf, a South Lyon woman also reached for it. Police told the Free Press that it was the 20-year-old who reached for it.

The two women pulled the 20-year-old’s hair, and the woman's mother was pushed aside before pulling out a gun, according to Fox2Detroit.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 Detroit Free Press