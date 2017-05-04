WATCH: Video shows crash stopping three teens after carjacking at Galt House

Surveillance photo of crash from Kentucky Mirror and Plate Glass (Photo: surveillance video)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Galt House officials are increasing security after a woman was held at gunpoint, and her car was stolen in the hotel parking garage. The thieves crashed her vehicle five blocks to the west, at 9th and Main Street just before 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The entire terrifying incident was caught on surveillance video from across the street.

Pedestrians jumped out of the way as the stolen car comes barreling down Main Street, crashing into another car. LMPD officers were following closely behind.

"You've got three kids, two of which are not doing anything more than following an older kid, and there's no logic, no making sense of the situation,” Dr. Eddie Woods with Neighborhood House said.

According to police, it was a 12-year-old, 13-year-old and 16-year-old inside the car. All three suspects and the driver of the car they hit were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The video shows one of the suspects jumping out soon after the cars collide. Another suspect surrendered moments later with his arms in the air.

Police said the kids stole the Lexus from a parking garage at the Galt House, where they held the driver at gunpoint. Luckily she wasn't hurt.

"You've got a lot of folks that don't see Derby as anything except an opportunity,” Woods said.

Dr. Eddie Woods, who is working to fight violent crime in Louisville, said the incident doesn't surprise him. He called it a reminder of the reality of our city.

He said, "I think it’s a snapshot of our nation right now, snapshot of what’s going on in the country, and Louisville is dealing with it as much as anybody else in many ways."

Galt House, which is monitored by a private security firm, said they have taken additional steps to ensure the safety of their guests and property over the weekend.

Police have spoken to everyone who was involved, including the three juveniles. They said criminal charges are expected as the investigation continues.

For now, they're just asking the public to be aware of their surroundings on this busy Derby weekend.

