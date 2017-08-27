Close Watch live coverage as the Houston area deals with catastrophic flooding WTSP 4:47 PM. EDT August 27, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST The Houston area is dealing with catastrohpic flooding from Harvey. The storm came in as a category 4 hurricane before being downgraded, and is now flooding southeast Texas.If you can't see video below, tap here to view. © 2017 WTSP-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS State Street closed due to fire Victims identified in murder-suicide Hurricane Harvey damages Port Aransas Mother, 2 children found shot to death in Lynnview East HS coach on leave over forced splits Surveillance video captures ATV driver before fire Grand Canyon is in need of repairs David Armstrong Extreme Park to close for project adding ramp, cleaning graffiti WHAS Breaking News Videos show East High cheerleaders repeatedly forced into splits, police investigating More Stories Watch live coverage as the Houston area deals with… Aug 27, 2017, 4:45 p.m. How to help those affected by Tropical Storm Harvey Aug 27, 2017, 4:59 p.m. Two dead, at least 30 unaccounted for as Harvey slams Texas Aug 24, 2017, 11:09 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs