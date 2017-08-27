WHAS
Watch live coverage as the Houston area deals with catastrophic flooding

WTSP 4:47 PM. EDT August 27, 2017

The Houston area is dealing with catastrohpic flooding from Harvey. The storm came in as a category 4 hurricane before being downgraded, and is now flooding southeast Texas.

