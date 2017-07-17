Wal-Mart apologizes for retail ad that included racial slur

Wal-Mart issued an apology after an ad from a third-party seller appeared on its website featuring a racial slur. (Photo: Courtesy Travon Free via Twitter)

Mega-retailer Wal-Mart is drawing fire for publishing an ad on its website Monday that included a racial slur.

The retailer based in Bentonville, Ark., featured an ad on its website early Monday offering a wig cap for sale in which the color was described as n---r brown. The ad has since been removed and Wal-Mart told the Huffington Post that it has determined that the product was sold by a third-party seller posing as a company out of the United Kingdom.

Wal-Mart said Monday night it was working on suspending the account of the third-party seller.

Wal-Mart apologized for the ad in a statement via social media.

"We are very sorry and appalled that this third party seller listed their item with this description on our online marketplace," Wal-Mart said via Twitter. "It is a clear violation of our policy and has been removed, and we are investigating the seller to determine how this could have happened."

The retailer tweeted the response to various members of the public who asked Wal-Mart what it was doing.

The ad featured a wig cap by a company called Jagazi Natural in size medium and included the color description with the slur. The product was offered for $7.28.

Wal-Mart removed the racial epithet from the headline but customers pointed out via social media that the word remained in the ad's description beneath, the Huffington Post reported. A search for the ad Monday evening showed that it had been removed.

Jagazi Naturals, based in the United Kingdom, published a statement on its website that indicated the wig cap was not a product sold by its company.

"We woke up this morning to the news that someone has used our name Jagazi to list an item," the statement read. "Please beware that we are reporting this to as many people as we can and trying to get all the listings pulled down. The real Jagazi is a 100% black company for black people. People have often used our brand name to try and sell their fake products. Please be aware. Very sorry for all the distress this has caused. We are feeling the pain here as well. Most shocking!"

