Waggener swimmers with Down syndrome find empowerment in the pool

Aaron Coomes and his teammates rest in the pool during Waggener High School's swim practice at Northeast YMCA in Louisville. (Photo: Philip Scott Andrews, Special to CJ)

Jackson Chady clung to the side of the pool and pressed his goggles to his face. Condensation clouded the lenses, humidity that had been trapped between skin and plastic since Jackson impatiently donned the goggles an hour prior to his race.

As the buzzer sounded, other swimmers splashed into the surrounding lanes, and Jackson took off, his arms furiously churning through the water. Less than a minute later it was over, and seconds after touching the wall Jackson eagerly looked up at the scoreboard to evaluate his time: he’d placed fourth in the field of six.

Jackson climbed out of the pool and flashed a thumbs up to the stands, undeterred by what some kids might see as a disappointing result. He was all smiles as he walked back to rejoin his teammates, greeted by high-fives and pats on the back.

Jackson, 18, and his teammates Aaron Coomes, 15, and Jake Manning, 16, are all swimmers at Waggener High School. They all have Down syndrome. And all three boys are doing what their parents had never previously thought possible — competing alongside mainstream kids.

"My heart was so fast"





Bill Chady, left, gives his son Jackson Chady, 18, a hug at their home. Jackson is one of three swimmers with Down syndrome on the Waggener High School swim team. Jan. 5, 2017 (Photo: Sam Upshaw Jr./CJ)

When Bettye Chady first asked Waggener athletic director Jamie Dumstorf if her son could try out for athletics teams at the school, she wasn't expecting much in terms of an answer.

Instead, Dumstorf gave her the green light for an opportunity that has since opened doors for kids with special needs to represent the Wildcats. Jackson also competes on the Waggener golf and bowling teams and there are two girls with special needs on the cheerleading squad.

Two years ago, Jackson was the sole member of Waggener’s swim team. This year, participation swelled to 10 kids total, including Aaron and Jake — meaning special needs participants make up 30 percent of the team.

“It didn’t enter our mind that it’d be possible,” said Terri Manning, Jake’s mother. “Once we saw how flexible and welcoming Waggener was to kids with special needs, it worked out.”

Waggener swim coach Jeanene Clark had never coached special needs students before.

“My only requirement is they have to know how to swim,” Clark said jokingly. “All I ask is that they try. That’s all I need.”

All three boys started swimming at a young age in Special Olympics programs (the Mannings coach a team, the Marlins). The main difficulty in transitioning to mainstream high school competition was not proficiency, but familiarity. At high school meets, athletes are expected to keep track of when their races begin and arrive at the starting block at the right time.

At Jackson’s first ever meet with Waggener, he missed his start time and never set foot in the pool.





Jake Manning, 16, stands outside his bedroom at his home. Jake is one of three swimmers with Down syndrome on the Waggener High School swim team. Jan. 13, 2017 (Photo: Sam Upshaw Jr./CJ)

Aaron admitted to experiencing some nervous adrenaline during his first meet. "My heart was so fast," he said.

Regardless of the pace change, Jackson, Aaron and Jake all say swimming for the Wildcats is not much different than Special Olympics. From their perspective, nothing about them really sets them apart from the other kids. Jackson is thrillingly confident, constantly flexing his biceps to show off his "guns" and proclaiming, "I'm ripped!" Aaron is a music fanatic who dances to Bruno Mars songs in his bedroom; his girlfriend, Kelsey, also has Down syndrome and is a Waggener cheerleader. Jake is thoughtful, soft-spoken and spends his downtime cutting U of L athletics articles out of the newspaper or watching Nickelodeon.

But there is a difference between the boys and their peers, at least biologically — an extra chromosome. Terri and Doug Manning have not explicitly discussed with their son what Down syndrome is, but Jake, a sophomore, is on the cusp of grasping that he will not be able to realize certain teenage benchmarks of independence such as getting his driver's license.

"He's just now starting to realize that he's different," Terri Manning said.

In the pool, however, those differences are muted by the dull crush of water rushing into eardrums, the feeling of invincibility as muscles tense just before a turn, the intoxicating adrenaline of competition.

In the pool, they are weightless.

“They learn from each other”

Clark said she does not know of any other high school swim teams in the region that have special needs athletes, a distinction Waggener bears proudly. And the parents of all three boys said they haven’t had any negative or discriminatory experiences at Kentucky High School Athletic Association events.





Aaron Coomes at his home in Louisville. (Photo: Philip Scott Andrews, Special to CJ)

Jackson, Aaron and Jake all play on a Unified Basketball team, a program that puts special needs athletes and non-special needs athletes on the same team to promote friendship and understanding. Even though Jake already had experience competing alongside mainstream kids on the Unified team, Terri Manning said she was still nervous at the prospect of her son being a true minority in the greater high school sports scene.

But so far, acceptance has been the standard.

At a recent meet, Jackson wandered off and disappeared for a while. His mother eventually found him sitting and chatting with girls from another team, looking quite comfortable surrounded by his new friends.

“At a meet, another coach came up to me and said, ‘(Jackson) is the happiest swimmer I’ve ever seen,’” Bill Chady, Jackson's father, recalled. “He’ll be swimming and then stop and look up and wave and wait for his friends.”

Aaron's mother, Denise Coomes, shook her head in silent wonderment as she recalled when her son was knocked down in the Westport Middle School hallway a few years ago — and was immediately helped to his feet by a football player.

Interactions like those, Denise Coomes said, are part of what has made experiences playing mainstream sports worthwhile. Aaron, Jackson and Jake absorb lessons about sportsmanship and social communication, as do their teammates; it's a constant ebb and flow.

"They learn from each other," she said.

“I have a good heart”

On a dreary Tuesday afternoon in January, the Wildcats swimmers spread out in three lanes at the Northeast YMCA indoor pool. Jackson, Aaron and Jake share the middle lane and stay close to the water's edge, attentively awaiting Clark's instructions.

At her direction, Jake and a swimmer in the adjacent lane push off into a butterfly stroke. Jake keeps his head down and eyes locked straight ahead as his palms sweep back toward his hips. Small waves thrust themselves forward as his forearms rise and then crash down onto the water's surface. His movements are slow and deliberate, but unmistakably powerful.

Jake's strokes send a current of ripples back down the length of the pool toward Jackson and Aaron, who relax and lean back into the makeshift tide, temporary buoys. It is but a moment — one of unadulterated bliss.

And while swimming is for all three boys a channel for entertainment and empowerment, it is not by any means all that they have.

In the future, Jake wants to work at a childcare enrichment program. Aaron wants to be a camp counselor, or maybe to retire. Jackson might want to be a movie star like David DeSanctis, a Ballard High School grad with Down syndrome who made his acting debut in the locally filmed "Where Hope Grows," or maybe become a licensed Zumba instructor.

The possibilities are endless.

When it comes down to it, Bettye Chady said, Jackson and his friends largely view sports the same way any kid does — an opportunity to celebrate individuality while simultaneously cultivating a sense of acceptance and belonging.

“Everyone has special needs, as in different abilities and disabilities,” Bettye Chady explained. “The stars get all that attention, but I’m willing to bet that for some of those bench-sitters that’s the best four years of their life, too. It’s not just the starters who benefit from being part of a team.”

Jackson’s answer to why he likes being part of a team is much simpler, albeit no less profound.

“They need me,” he said matter-of-factly. “I have a good heart.”

