Vote for local singer Amanda Isaacs

Screenshot from "The Sound Shwo" YouTube Page

Louisville, KY - Local singer, Amanda Isaacs, has survived two more cuts and has now made it to the top seven during "The Sound" competition.

The Sound is a Christian Music Competition that looks for the Best Unsigned Talent in Christian Music. Each week viewers at home can vote with the judges to see who will continue and ultimately win The Sound. The winner will receive a recording contract and more.

The show is taped each Wednesday at 6:00 pm at the Mall in St. Mathews. Everyone is welcomed to come and watch it being filmed. It is then shown on Saturday night, WBNA Chanel 21 or 916 on HD cable at 8:00 pm.

If you would like to vote for Amanda, follow this link (https://www.tallyspace.com/vote/5899), cast your vote and hit save.

