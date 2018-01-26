Visitation, funeral information for Marshall County shooting victims

The scene at Marshall County High School following a deadly shooting on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo: Ryan Hermens, The Paducah Sun)

Services for Bailey Holt and Preston Cope, the two students killed in the Marshall County High School shooting on Tuesday will be held this weekend.

Visitation for both students will be tomorrow from 4 to 9pm at the Reed Conder Memorial Gymnasium at Marshall County High School.

The funeral service for Bailey Holt will be held at 1pm on Sunday, January 28, at Twin Lakes Worship Center located at 4166 US-641, Benton, KY 42025.

The funeral service for Preston Cope will be held at 3pm on Sunday, January 28, at Marshall County High School, Reed Conder Memorial Gymnasium located at 416 High School Rd, Benton, Kentucky 42025.

