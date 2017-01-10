Vigil for Kennith Belt

Jan. 9, 2017; Kenneth Belt's mother Deborah Scott, holds a collage of Kenneth with family members while speaking to WHAS11 News. Belt was murdered on 4th and Oak in October 2016.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--A vigil will be held at 5 p.m. outside the PNC Bank near Fourth and Oak in Louisville to remember a murder victim.

Kennith Belt would have celebrated his 45th birthday Jan.10.

He was killed in October 2016 outside the bank and his killer has never been arrested.

Belt's family is working with LMPD and talking with detectives every week looking for updates.

There is surveillance video of what happened but, family says the police need more to identify the suspect.

Belt was the city's 93rd person murdered in 2016.