Viewer video captures N.O. East tornado

Viewer Sam Girault shared video from a hospital in NO East around 11 a.m. Tuesday February 7, 2017. National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down in that area.

WWLTV.com , WWL 3:02 PM. EST February 07, 2017

Viewer Sam Girault captured video of the tornado that touched down in New Orleans East Tuesday morning.


(© 2017 WWL)


