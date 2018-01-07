VIDEO: Hundreds involved in trampoline park incident

Shively, KY - We've received new information after several officers swarmed a trampoline park Saturady night.

A viewer sent us video from the chaotic scene at the Altitude Trampoline Park off Dixie Highway.

According to Shively Police, the park was at capacity and many teens were upset because they were turned away. That's when multiple people began fighting.

The video appears to show police officers wrestling at least one person the ground and crowds of people screaming in the background.

We talked to an employee who was there during the incident. He says the business had been heavily promoting an event this weekend called "teen night."

That employee tells us a female coworker had a gun pulled on her at one point and other employees were injured from getting shoved or trampled, but police have not confirmed that information.

We do know at least one person was taken to the hospital.

Shively Police tell us they are continuing to investigate the situation.

© 2018 WHAS-TV