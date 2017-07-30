Victim of Parkland homicide identified

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The victim of a homicide in the Parkland neighborhood Sunday morning has been identified as 31-year-old Brandon Madry.

Police responded to a call in the 1000 block of South 28th Street around 7 a.m. Sunday and discovered Madry upon arriving on scene.

Madry was transported to University Hospital where he died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.

Police are still searching for witnesses. No arrests have been made at this time.

