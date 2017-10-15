Victim identified in overnight shooting

Police lights.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Another life taken by gun violence overnight in the Metro.

Police say the shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. Sunday on Poplar View Drive near Greendale Drive in the Lake Dreamland neighborhood.



Officials say the man, 52-year-old William Reichle, was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound to the torso.



No word on any suspects at this time.



If you have any information call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

