WHAS
Close

Victim identified in overnight shooting

WHAS 1:36 PM. EDT October 15, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Another life taken by gun violence overnight in the Metro.

Police say the shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. Sunday on Poplar View Drive near Greendale Drive in the Lake Dreamland neighborhood.
           
Officials say the man, 52-year-old William Reichle, was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound to the torso.
           
No word on any suspects at this time.
           
If you have any information call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

© 2017 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories