Vets seeing increase in dog flu cases locally

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
These are the biggest Prime Day Deals - The Deal Guy
-
Man arraigned in DUI, murder
-
Body of fisherman recovered from Ohio River
-
VERIFY: Bottled water safe after hours in hot car?
-
Ark Encounter still afloat one year in
-
Coroner ID's Park Hill homicide victim
-
Major Prime Day Deals Early - The Deal Guy
-
The Vault: Indiana's implementation of seatbelt safety
-
Police investigate after fatal shooting of woman near Park Hill
-
Program goes behind the lens with local photographer
More Stories
-
$1.2M headed to Southern Indiana for improvementsJul 10, 2017, 11:24 p.m.
-
New Albany residents continue fears of losing public…Jul 10, 2017, 10:25 p.m.
-
Louisville experiencing increase in dog flu casesJul 10, 2017, 11:33 p.m.