VERIFY: Will putting in your ATM pin number backwards call police?

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
LMPD makes plea for information on Big Four Bridge shooting
-
Man finds grandson's coffin floating in water
-
Jessica Price sentenced to probation
-
Teen paralyzed after mysterious illness
-
Shepherdsville woman will be sentenced
-
Ali's boyhood home could possibly close
-
1 dead, 3 others injured after shooting near Big Four Bridge
-
Are black fly bites a health concern?
-
Atty. General offers update on senior scam alerts
-
Think Tank has plan to curb violence
More Stories
-
Waterfront Wednesday draws crowd despite recent homicideMay 31, 2017, 10:50 p.m.
-
7-year-old's death makes national impactMay 31, 2017, 10:56 p.m.
-
1 year after teen's death family offers $10k rewardMay 31, 2017, 11:05 p.m.