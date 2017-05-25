VERIFY: Do you have to buy a new air conditioner by 2020?

PHOENIX - In three years, the Environmental Protection Agency will force companies to stop making a type of Freon called R22, leading many to wonder if they'll have to buy a new air conditioner.

R22 is an ozone-depleting chemical in older air conditioners that helps keep the unit and the air it pumps cool. It's already being replaced with a more environmentally friendly chemical, but many older units still use it.

"There's a lot of people scaring people that there's no R22 available," Mike Donley of Donley Heating and Air Conditioning said.

Donley said no one's going to force you to buy a new air conditioner, but the time is running out to service the old units.

R22 is rapidly becoming more expensive as supplies run down. Eventually, Donley said, it won't make financial sense to fix a leak and refill the unit.

Older units can be converted to use the newer refrigerant, Donley said, but that's also prohibitively expensive.

Air conditioning units don't last forever, and when yours eventually breaks, you'll have to weigh the costs of repairing it versus the cost of buying a new one. And eventually, there won't be any R22 left to put in it.

So, we can verify that eventually you will have to buy a new unit, though you're not required to. The timeline is up to you and your air conditioner.

