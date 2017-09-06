VERIFY: DACA facts and fiction

VERIFY: What do the next 6 months mean for DREAMERS?

QUESTION

Do DACA recipients have to leave the United States Immediately since the Attorney General announcement on September 5, 2017?

ANSWER

No, according to immigration attorney Sarah Mills, citing a memo from the Department of Homeland Security.

QUESTION

Can DACA recipients be fired or have to give up their employment because DACA is being phased out?.

ANSWER

No, according to the Immigrant Legal Resource Center. Employers don't have the right to fire DACA recipients or change their work status until after the permit expires.

Recipients should also know they can renew their work permit under certain conditions.

"The only people whose DACA will expire in that next 6 month window are allowed to file for renewal and those applications must be received by the Immigration Service by October 5th," Allison Davenport said, "People have 1 month to file for renewal if their DACA is going to expire in the next 6 months."

QUESTION

Can DACA recipients still apply for a social security numbers or state ID cards?

ANSWER

Yes. According to the ILRC, DACA recipients are able to take those steps as long as their work permit is still valid.

SOURCES:

Allison Davenport, Immigrant Legal Resource Center

SaraH Mills, Kentucky Refugee Ministries Attorney

Immigrant Legal Resource Center



