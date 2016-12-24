Police: Man dies after vehicle goes over Hart Co. bridge into Green River

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Kentucky State Police said a man has died following a single-vehicle crash in Hart County Saturday.

According to their preliminary investigation, 41-year-old Patrick Gardner of Munfordville was driving his pickup truck southbound on US-31 East around 11:50 a.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve to the prior to crossing the Green River Bridge.

Police said Gardner went off the right side of the roadway, striking and going over a guardrail where it continued down a steep embankment into the Green River.

Gardner was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.