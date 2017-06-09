ValuMarket offering summer discount for senior citizens

valumarketlogo.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Locally-owned grocery store ValuMarket has announced a summer discount for senior citizens at all four locations in Louisville.

The Summer Senior Savings days will take place every other Wednesday beginning June 21. On those days, shoppers 60-years-old and older will be eligible for a 5% discount on groceries when they use an Xtra Valu Rewards Card.

“Senior citizens are a valuable and important part of the Louisville community,” said ValuMarket Vice President James Neumann. “With another retailer doing away with their discount, the opportunity to let them know they are still appreciated is the right thing to do.”

Neumann said if the program is successful ValuMarket would consider extending it beyond the summer.

ValuMarket also offers a delivery service, allowing customers to shop online at ValuMarket.com and choose to pick their groceries up at the store or have them delivered. Neumann said this is another way ValuMarket serves the senior community.

“We have many seniors that have trouble getting out and also folks with disabilities or recent illness that rely on our service to get their grocery staples. Occasionally, children who live out of town place orders for their elderly parents to make sure they are keeping their pantries and refrigerators stocked.”

The ValuMarket Summer Senior Savings days will occur on June 21, July 5, July 19, August 2, August 16 and August 30.

ValuMarket has locations in Mid City Mall, Iroquois Manor, Outer Loop Plaza and Mt. Washington.



