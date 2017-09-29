USNS Comfort Departing NSN for Puerto Rico

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
What is Pitino's Role?
-
UofL interim president testifies in Frankfort
-
Who will be UofL's interim basketball coach?
-
Terry Meiners talks about Rick Pitino
-
Could Pitino be Coach 2 in FBI probe?
-
UofL support ticket sales
-
Local barbershop shows support for UofL during controversy
-
BreakAway hosts open house for new residents
-
Mayor Fischer Responds to UofL Investigation
-
#TheLateFeed: Violence ends with driver slamming into fighters
More Stories
-
UofL interim pres.: New UofL interim coach to be…Sep 29, 2017, 12:25 p.m.
-
Judge stands by jury recommendation in I-71 road rage caseSep 29, 2017, 12:36 p.m.
-
Louisville Mayor declares Friday "Wear Red Day" to…Sep 28, 2017, 5:33 p.m.