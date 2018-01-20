USDA: Mozzarella still America's most popular cheese

(USA Today) - It's a small report, but it causes quite the argument among cheese lovers.

The United States Department of Agriculture researched the United States' food consumption and demand of cheese, as well as its production, and determined that mozzarella is our favorite cheese.

Mozzarella taking this honor goes back as far as 2011, and it's held the title every year since. Before that, cheddar had been the favorite.

In 2011, 33 pounds per person of cheese were available for consumption in the United States, an increase of 0.2 pounds per person from 2010.

Despite the decrease in cheddar consumption, the two cheeses together account for 63 percent of cheese availability.

American cheese comes in a pathetic third place as a combination of miscellaneous cheeses.

Health officials urge consumers to eat our favorites in moderation; while cheese provides the body much-needed calcium, protein and vitamins, it has an obvious health blemish: High amounts of saturated fats and calories.

"That means it's all about balance," said registered dietitian nutritionist Sara Haas. "By balance I mean choosing cheeses with great flavor, so that you’ll need less. Balance also means not over-indulging and learning other ways to use cheese instead of sitting down with a hunk of it."

Haas's message of self-control also comes with some recommendations. For the health-conscious, she suggests soft cheeses with strong flavors. Soft cheeses, she said, tend to have less fat than hard cheeses. However, she noted, there isn't a huge difference between hard and soft cheeses. Most all contain healthy doses of fat, protein, saturated fat, calcium and sodium.

But, since you're going to eat it anyway. Here are the types Haas recommends:

Feta

The cheese often found in Mediterranean dishes has about 75 calories per ounce, 6 grams of fat and 4 grams of protein.

Goat

Another favorite on salads, goat cheese also offers 75 calories per ounce, but packs a bit more protein (5.3 grams) than feta and the same amount of fat.

Blue

The stinky, but flavorful blue cheese we just can't stay away from has a bit more calories— about 100 calories per ounce — than feta and goat cheese. It also has more fat, about 8.2 grams per ounce, and more protein, about 6.1 grams.

Mozzarella

This one really doesn't need an introduction. It's what makes a really good pizza and is key to Caprese salad. It has the least calories of the bunch, offering 70 calories per ounce, 5 grams of protein and 5 grams of fat.

Sharp Cheddar

It's a classic. The basis for any good cracker tray, cheeseburger or dip. It has 110 calories per ounce, 7 grams of protein and 9 grams of fat.

Parmesan

It's for more than just spaghetti. Parmesan is now topping popcorn. It's the highest in calories and protein of the bunch, with 111 calories per ounce, 10 grams of protein and 7.3 grams of fat.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM