U.S. Population Projected to Cross 325 Million Sunday Morning

On May 7, 2017, at 6:13 a.m. EST, the U.S. population clock is projected to cross the 325 million threshold. That’s according to Vintage 2016 population estimates produced by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Short-term projections for the resident population of the United States use a monthly series of population estimates starting with the April 1, 2010, resident population from the 2010 Census.

Check Population Clock here: The U.S. population clock

These projections do not include members of the U.S. armed forces overseas or other U.S. citizens residing outside the United States, the Census Bureau says.

[Source: U.S. Census Bureau]

