US health and human services secretary visits Kentucky

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The first lawsuit has been filed against Kentucky's Medicaid program changes that include work or volunteer requirements.

It comes as acting the US Department of Health and Human Services Secretary was in the Commonwealth meeting with Governor Matt Bevin.

The acting HHS Secretary and Governor Matt Bevin voiced confidence that the lawsuit will be defeated in court and Kentucky will become a model for the country

"Our vision for work and Medicaid is focused just on working-age able-bodied adults who can work," says Deputy Secretary Eric Hargan.

Governor Bevin and Deputy Secretary Hargan spoke to a handful of reporters after their roundtable discussion at the Governor's Mansion.

Kentucky is the first state granted an 11-15 waiver which created Kentucky Health, a program that includes work and volunteer requirements for some to access Medicaid benefits.

A change drawing criticism and now a lawsuit.

"Don't get so hung up on if they're not working," Governor Bevin said.

Governor Bevin defended the plan stating that work and volunteering are just some of what he called "on-ramps" available for those needing access.

"There are so many different ways in which a person can meet the compliance," Governor Bevin said. "There is not one person in Kentucky in any community anywhere that will not be given a real, legitimate, immediate-to-their-proximity opportunity to comply. Those who choose not to we have no control over."

"Kentucky has been really on the leading edge of this," said Deputy Secretary Hargan. "It's really an innovator in this wave."

Before the news conference, only WHAS11 had a one-on-one conversation with Deputy Secretary Hargan.

When asked whether he was confident that by changing these rules and allowing for these requirements that those who need mental health through Medicaid and through government help will still be able to get the mental healthcare that they need, Hargan replied, "Absolutely. There's no reduction in what the program is going to be able to deliver in that area. It's just that there are these requirements that the state can bring about. It's not a way to eliminate the kinds of help that the program allows people to access."

In the end, Kentucky may not be alone. The Deputy Secretary said 11 states are awaiting approval of their Medicaid waivers and Governor Bevin said he knows of at least three other governors who intend to file 1115 waivers.

