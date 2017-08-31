U.S. expels Russian diplomats from D.C., N.Y. and San Francisco

US President Donald Trump (R) and Russia's President Vladimir Putin speaks during their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany, on July 7, 2017. (Photo: AFP Contributor)

(USA TODAY) -- The Trump administration retaliated Thursday against Russia's expulsion of U.S. diplomats ordering the Russian consulate in San Francisco closed and reducing the number of Russians in the Washington, D.C., embassy and consulate in New York.

The closures will need to happen by Saturday, the State Department said. Spokeswoman Heather Nauert said the move brings the U.S. and Russia into “parity,” with each having three consulates in each other's country.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered in July that 755 American diplomatic personnel leave Russia by this Friday. His move came days after Congress passed legislation strengthening financial sanctions on Moscow over its alleged meddling in the U.S. 2016 presidential election and support for separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine.

