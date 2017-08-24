UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 critical in hostage situation at Charleston restaurant

CHARLESTON (USA TODAY) — A hostage situation and shooting that left one dead and another injured in downtown Charleston has ended, according to Mayor John Tecklenburg.

Charleston police were called about an active shooter about 12:17 p.m. and responded to Virginia's on King, a restaurant at 412 King St. Multiple agencies responded, including SWAT and a hostage negotiation team, according to Charles Francis, spokesman for the Charleston Police Department.

The owner of Virginia's told the Associated Press he was told the shooter was a dishwasher who was angry with a male chef, who was shot.

Francis said the gunman was shot by police and was taken to a local hospital where he is in critical condition.

In a news conference held Thursday afternoon, Tecklenburg said the shooter was a disgruntled employee.

"This is not an act of terrorism," said Tecklenburg. "This is not a hate crime." Police could not confirm why the employee was disgruntled.

The affected area included a portion of the College of Charleston campus and was about a block from Marion Square, a public park that regularly hosts events and the city's weekly farmer's market. It's also about a quarter of a block from Emanuel AME Church, the site of a shooting that left nine people dead in June 2015.

