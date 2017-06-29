UofL to appeal NCAA sanctions

Louisville coach Rick Pitino (Photo: Brad Penner, USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The University of Louisville is fighting back against the sanctions handed down by the NCAA in the basketball program sex scandal.

The university is appealing two of those sanctions.



The university is working to keep its wins from 2010 to 2014, which includes the 2013 national championship as well as money it got from those wins.



Greg Postel, UofL’s interim president, says they're not yet sure how much that is.

"We're calculating that to determine the total amount obviously. At the time of the appeal process we'll know the exact number. In the thousands? It's in the millions,” Postel said.

Coach Pitino can appeal his suspension separately from the university's appeal.

The university has to tell the NCAA that it plans to appeal by Friday.

