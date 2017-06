(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The Louisville Cardinals take on Texas A&M today in their first game in the College World Series in Omaha, Neb.

Before leaving for Omaha, Coach Dan McDonnell said that the Texas A&M team is quite similar to the Cards in that they've experienced some super regional heartbreak the last couple of years.

First pitch is at 1 p.m.



