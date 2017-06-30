UofL faces deadline for appeals to NCAA ruling

Louisville coach Rick Pitino (Photo: Brad Penner, USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Today is the deadline for the University of Louisville to tell the NCAA what it plans to appeal regarding the penalties handed down to the basketball program because of the sex scandal.



Two of the most severe penalties include the possibility of losing its 2013 National Championship as well as money received from wins between 2010 and 2014. Those wins would be vacated from the record books.



Coach Rick Pitino is appealing his suspension on his own.

© 2017 WHAS-TV